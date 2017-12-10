Undocumented Aliens a Big Problem for Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic’s Directorate General of Migration (DGM) reported that, in November, 10,696 foreigners from six countries [mainly from Haiti] were expelled or not admitted at the border and returned to their respective countries.

This brings to more than 255,000 (June 2015 to November 2017) the total number of Haitians who returned voluntarily or were deported to Haiti by the Dominican Republic authorities, HaitiLibre reported.

According to the DGM report, of the 10,696 foreigners intercepted in an irregular situation, 6,056 were deported and 4,640 were turned back at the border as they tried to enter Dominican Republic territory without the necessary documents or with false documents.

Foreigners in an irregular situation have been arrested during dozens of check and interception operations throughout the Dominican Republic in recent weeks, by order of Máximo William Muñoz Delgado, director general of the DGM.

In addition to Haitians, some foreigners from Spain, India, Cuba, Italy and Venezuela were also repatriated to their countries in coordination with their respective embassies.