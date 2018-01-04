UNESCO Congrats to Cuba’s Revolution Anniversary

The Organization of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), congratulated Cuba for the 59 anniversary of the victory of the Revolution and expressed the willingness to further strengthen ties with this Caribbean nation.

According to Prensa Latina, UNESCO recognized the traditional active role of Cuba for the promotion of international cooperation in the fields of competence of that entity.

A statement released today by the Permanent Delegation of Havana before that body of the United Nations stressed that in 2017 this country and UNESCO celebrated 70 years of fruitful relationship.

Within that framework had carried out many activities that contributed to recognize and give visibility to the achievements of the revolution in the various sectors of the organization’s mandate, indicated the text.

In this regard, points to the tribute to the prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, during the tour of the National Ballet of Cuba by France last July.

It also refers to the recognition of the singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, Artist for Peace of UNESCO, on the occasion of the inauguration of his photographic exhibition tour of the Neighborhoods, held in December at the headquarters of the multilateral body.

As another important event adds the celebration of the International Day of Jazz in Havana, as well as the Cuban cultural day which included the exhibition offerings, for the plastic artist Silvia Rivero, and a special presentation of the musician José María Vitier and soprano Barbara Llanes, at UNESCO Headquarters.