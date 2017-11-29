US Immigration Officials Swoop on Caribbean Criminal Illegals

NEW YORK, USA– Nine Caribbean nationals were among 55 people arrested in New York as the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) executed a six-day operation targeting criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants, and immigration fugitives.

The operation was aimed at aliens who represent a criminal threat to the population. Those detained include a Guyanese national convicted of kidnapping, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, a Trinidadian, two people from the Dominican Republic, and five Jamaicans.

ICE said some of the foreign nationals will be presented for federal prosecution for re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Those not being criminally prosecuted will be processed for removal from the country.

Individuals who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being deported, are subject to immediate removal from the country.

Thomas Decker, field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York said ICE “will be diligent in its responsibility to find those who come to the United States to prey upon our communities and ultimately have them removed from the country”.

ERO deportation officers conducted enforcement actions in all boroughs of New York City, and Putnam and Westchester counties. They reported that Kings and Queens counties accounted for the largest number of arrests during the operation.