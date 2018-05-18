TEXAS,US (CNN)- Ten people were killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting Friday morning at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed.

Authorities have said two people have been detained in the shooting at Santa Fe High School. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who is 17.

Photo of Dimitrios Pagourtzis from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

He is in jail, accused of capital murder, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged shooter used a shotgun and a .38 revolver that were legally owned by his father, Abbott told reporters. Two school resource officers were on the campus and confronted the shooter “early on in the process,” Abbott said.

Gunfire erupted at the school, about 20 miles outside Galveston, not long after classes began around 7:30 a.m. CT, officials said. Authorities later found explosive devices — including pipe bombs and pressure cookers — in and near the school, the law enforcement official said.

The suspect is believed to be a student. A second person — also believed to be a student — has been detained as well, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said earlier.

The second male that Gonzalez described as a suspect was injured, a law enforcement official said on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe that the second person, an 18-year-old, may be an accomplice but not a shooter, a law enforcement official said.

Two law enforcement officers are among the injured, according to a law enforcement source.One man is in critical condition with a gunshot wound in one of his arms, said David Marshall, chief nursing officer for University of Texas Medical Branch hospital.

This is the 22nd US school shooting since the beginning of the year, and the third instance in eight days in which a gunman was on a school campus.

Witnesses described students running from the school as they heard gunshots; they also described hearing an alarm at the school, though the sequence of events wasn’t immediately clear.

Authorities found explosive devices in the high school and in adjacent areas, said Walter Braun, Santa Fe Independent School District police chief. It wasn’t immediately clear if any had exploded.