New York, NY — Black Enterprise will present its 3rd annual Black Men XCEL Summit on August 28 through September 1st, at the JW Turnberry Miami Resort and Spa. The new host location for the annual event will welcome more than 800 men and women who will celebrate the leadership and excellence of today’s men of color and honor.

After spending two years in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the annual celebration will move to Miami to accommodate the larger audience and offer attendees a lot more including; luxury rooms, a world-class spa, top-notch golf courses, an amazing waterpark and much more. Black Enterprise will also introduce new elements to the event and more networking opportunity for the attendees.

Black Men XCEL will feature nationally recognized leaders and will provide attendees with thought-provoking sessions, a star-powered awards dinner, a hilarious night of comedy, a summer concert, and, golf and spa experiences.

The XCEL Awards will be a major highlight of the event. It will honor men who are the living embodiment of the purpose of Black Men XCEL: “Celebrating the best of who we are.” The XCEL Awards recognize outstanding trailblazers whose achievements, influence, impact, and leadership have helped to open doors of opportunity and present an inspiring example of success for others, especially men of color. XCEL Awards will be presented to Rev. Jesse Jackson, the founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition; Eddie Levert, one of the founders and lead singers of the legendary R&B group The O’Jays; Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the best running backs in NFL history and Marc H. Morial, CEO of the National Urban League. The accomplishments of these honorees will continue to set the standard of success to which others aspire to match and exceed.

Black Men XCEL attendees will also engage in development sessions and activities designed to train, equip, and inspire leadership. Topics will include Filling the Pipeline to Opportunity in Tech and Financial Services; Lessons on Leadership: What it Takes to Win the Trust of People, Teams, and Organizations; Mindy Body Spirit: How Black Men can Survive Trauma and Thrive, and more. Black Men XCEL will also host a golf tournament, executive leadership coaching, career opportunity showcase, concert, comedy show with Roy Wood Jr, Chris Spencer, Capone and Mark Viera, and networking mixers.