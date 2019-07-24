St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Cuba, Her Excellency Verna Mills, will lead the country’s delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Caracas, Venezuela July 20-21.

The meeting, with the theme “Promotion and Consolidation of Peace through Respect for International Law,” will consider preparations for the upcoming 18th Summit of the NAM Heads of State and Government, which will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25-26.

The meeting will also examine the Movement’s positions on global issues relating to peace and security, human rights, development, and the promotion and preservation of multilateralism, in conformity with the Charter of the United Nations and the Bandung Founding Principles of the NAM.

A Ministerial Meeting of the NAM Committee on Palestine, as well as a NAM Seminar on Human Rights and Cultural Diversity, will be convened during the meeting, which will conclude with the adoption of the outcome documents of the meeting.

The NAM was instituted in 1961 and it has a membership of 120 member states. It is the largest group of countries outside of the UN system. The NAM advocates and represents the interests of developing countries.