St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Mrs. Verna Mills, received a visit Thursday, Aug. 15 from the newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Cuba, H.E. Mr. Perry John Calderwood, at the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana.

Ambassador Mills welcomed the Ambassador and expressed good wishes to him as he begins his tour of duty in Cuba.

Discussions focused on issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, St. Kitts and Nevis-Cuba relations, Canada-Cuba relations, migration issues and the Venezuelan crisis.

On the latter, the ambassador reiterated the government’s firm and principled position and support for the Government of Venezuela.

Ambassador Mills thanked the Canadian Government for their recent announcement to offer biometric processing in Basseterre later this month, and expressed her hope that this level of cooperation will continue as it facilitates people to people exchanges in both countries.

In addition, Ambassador Mills conveyed her appreciation to the Canadian Ambassador for his country’s leadership on climate change issues. Both Ambassadors communicated their desire to increase cooperation on climate change initiatives.