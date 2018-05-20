TEXAS, United States – American Airlines customers will have new options to escape the cold with more seasonal and year-round flights to the Caribbean starting this winter, unfortunately the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis isn’t one of them.

The largest airline carrier in the United States has unveiled its newest routes, which include new flights to Aruba from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos; and to Eleuthera and Marsh Harbour in The Bahamas from Charlotte Douglas International Airport; and from Miami International Airport to St Vincent and the Grenadines, all beginning December 22.

The flights originating from Chicago O’Hare International Airport will be for the duration of the winter season, while the others will be year-round flights.

Additionally, American Airlines will add an extra daily flight from Miami International Airport to Barbados, Curacao, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and St Lucia for the winter. Those flights begin December 19.

Officials in Barbados – one of the countries benefitting from the additional daily flight – have welcomed the new service, and following a year of record-breaking growth, anticipate an even larger influx of US visitors with the latest uptick in flight service.

“The USA is a very important growth market for Barbados and the commitment we’ve seen from our airline partners to increase and enhance flight options is backing this trend,” said Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Richard Sealy.

“As we know, ease and accessibility are primary drivers for customers’ consideration of a destination, and with this increased service from the Miami gateway, we anticipate even more success with visitor arrivals from the USA market.”