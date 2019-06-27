By Rosa Flores and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) The recent spate of American tourist deaths after visiting the Dominican Republic might paint a grim picture of the Caribbean nation.

But statistics show you’re more likely to be killed in a homicide back home in the States than die of unnatural causes in the Dominican Republic.

Here’s a look at how many American tourists have died unnaturally in the tropical hotspot, and how that compares to other popular Caribbean destinations.

US tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic have declined

More than 2 million American tourists visited the Dominican Republic in each of the past two years, according to the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association.

Despite a 7.9% increase in US visitors between 2017 and 2018, the number of unnatural deaths has been dropping since 2015, according to statistics from the US State Department.

In 2015, 30 Americans died of unnatural causes in the Dominican Republic. That number dropped to 18 in 2016; to 17 in 2017; and down to 13 in 2018.

In other words: The odds of a US visitor dying unnaturally in the Dominican Republic in 2017 was about 0.82 per 100,000. Those odds dropped even further last year to 0.58 unnatural deaths per 100,000 American visitors.

Unnatural deaths include drownings, homicides and vehicle accidents

The leading cause of unnatural death among Americans in the Dominican Republic is motor vehicle accidents, according to State Department statistics from 2014 to 2018.

In those five years, 33 Americans died in motor vehicle accidents; 25 Americans drowned; 20 were killed in homicides; and nine died by suicide.

The State Department’s data set does not include deaths of Americans from natural causes, such as heart attacks.The US has a much higher homicide rate

The odds of an American dying by homicide in the Dominican Republic — 0.19 per 100,000 in 2017 — are far less than the odds of getting killed in a homicide back home.

The latest American death in the Dominican Republic was from heart failure, official says

As of 2017, the rate of murders, homicides and non-negligent manslaughter in the US was 5.3 per 100,000, according to the Pew Research Center, citing data from the FBI.

In some US cities, the homicide rate is significantly higher — about 66 per 100,000 people in St. Louis, 56 per 100,000 in Baltimore, 40 per 100,000 in Detroit, and 40 per 100,000 in New Orleans.