At least five people have been killed and more than 20 injured after a mass shooting in Texas.

The man opened fire when he was stopped by police, sparking a rampage through the cities of Odessa and Midland. The man, in his 30s, was eventually shot and killed by police outside a cinema.

It is the second mass shooting in Texas in a month, after a gunman killed 22 people in a Walmart in the city of El Paso four weeks ago.

The shooting started when state troopers pulled over a car for failing to signal a left turn, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger.

Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver “pointed a rifle towards the rear window of his car and fired several shots” towards the patrol car.

The shots hit one of the troopers inside before the gunman fled, firing on innocent people near shopping centres and at busy junctions.

Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed, Ms Cesinger said

Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said there were at least 21 civilian shooting victims, and at least five people died.

Driver Shauna Saxton was driving with her husband and grandson in Odessa when they heard gunfire.

“I looked over my shoulder to the left and the gold car pulled up and the man was there and he had a very large gun and it was pointing at me,” she told TV station KOSA.

Ms Saxton said she was trapped because there were two cars in front of her.

“I started honking my horn. I started swerving and we got a little ahead of him and then for whatever reason the cars in front of me kind of parted,” she said, saying she heard three more shots as she sped away.

The shooting brings the number of mass killings in the US so far this year to 25, matching the number in all of 2018, according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database.

After the shooting vice president Mike Pence said President Donald Trump and his administration “remain absolutely determined” to take steps “so we can address and confront this scourge of mass atrocities in our country”.

He said Mr Trump had spoken to the attorney general and the FBI was helping local law enforcement.