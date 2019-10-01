The celebration of the Federation’s 36th anniversary of independence continued in Toronto this weekend with an art exhibition over a period of two days, Sept. 27-28, that attracted hundreds of nationals and friends of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Organized by the High Commission and Consulate in Canada, the exhibition, titled “St. Kitts and Nevis: Through Their Eyes,” featured local artists Vaughn Anslyn, Rosey Cameron Smith, Pierre Liburd, Dennis Richards, Deborah Tyrell and the work of Caribelle Batik.

“It is fitting that the art of St. Kitts and Nevis is a focus of the High Commission’s celebration of our 36th Independence Anniversary in Canada. Indeed, the art exhibition will encourage people in the wider Canadian community to lose themselves in the vibrant culture of St. Kitts and Nevis. Moreover, it will find an international platform for our local artists to connect with a broader market, and entice people not only to buy their artwork, but also to travel to the Federation where they can “find themselves” or simply find out more about our appealing destination,” Prime Minister Timothy Harris noted in his message to attendees.

High Commissioner Sherry Tross explained that the art exhibition had three core objectives: to “promote St. Kitts and Nevis, create market opportunity for the country’s talented artists, and raise funds to support mental health awareness and treatment.”

She noted those objectives were crafted as tangible expressions of this year’s independence theme — “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36.”

The Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs, observed that “our talented artists capture the richness of our culture,” and applauded the focus on mental health, stating “Every life matters. Mental health education and treatment can both save and enrich lives.”

Local artist Rosey Cameron Smith was on hand for the exhibition and was presented with an award for her decades of work that helped place St. Kitts and Nevis on the international art scene.

Remaining artwork remains available for purchase through the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission and Consulate in Canada.

The High Commission extends its appreciation to the sponsors and contributors who were instrumental in making the event possible including Charlotte Products, Cano Restaurant, WeirFoulds LLP, Royal Canadian Mint, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Nevis Tourism Authority, Brinley Gold Rum, Demerara Distillers Ltd, Hibiscus Spirits, and the diaspora associations in Canada.