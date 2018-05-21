ORANJESTAD, Aruba – The island of Aruba is gearing up to host the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal celebration, for the second year in a row, inviting lovebirds from around the globe to “Renew their I Do’s” this summer on one of the world’s top beaches.

As Aruba’s sun sets on Eagle Beach, on August 22, couples will celebrate their love during Romance Awareness Month.

The evening will display twinkling lights, tropical décor and passionate ambiance – inspired by real destination weddings in Aruba. Couples are encouraged to bring their families and friends in celebration of this amorous occasion, memorializing their love in the romantic destination of Aruba. Participants will enjoy a complimentary ceremony with champagne, hors d’oeuvres and local music.

“Aruba is excited to host the vow renewal ceremony for its second year in a row on Eagle Beach, one of the most cherished locations on our One happy island,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “Offering the largest vow renewal ceremony in the Caribbean, Aruba continues to provide world-renowned romance and memorable experiences for couples looking to refresh their love in paradise.”

A true destination-wide initiative, 12 on-island partners are offering vacation packages and romance-inspired specials to those who choose to Renew Their I Do’s in Aruba this August.

In August 2017, more than 160 couples took part in the first vow renewal ceremony.