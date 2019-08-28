WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck out at a U.S. territory facing the destructive threat of Tropical Storm Dorian and financially limping under a massive bankruptcy filing, saying that Puerto Rico has misspent federal funds it received to help recover from devastating hurricanes in 2017.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Nonetheless, Trump approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico late on Tuesday, allowing for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance in coordination with ongoing disaster preparedness efforts.

With Hurricane Dorian poised to smash into Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and then Florida, Trump’s decision to transfer disaster relief money and Coast Guard funds from those uses to – among other things — to build migrant detention camps in the Southwest has sparked outrage.

The catch is that there’s not much lawmakers can do about it: Trump sent his transfer notice, officially called a “reprogramming” within the Homeland Security Department (DHS), to Congress on July 26, and Congress had a month to block it. That month expired two days before Dorian hit.

That leaves only one actor ready to immediately aid Puerto Rico, which is still trying to recover from Hurricanes Maria and Irma and their 3,000 deaths and multibillion dollars’ worth of massive destruction two years ago: The U.S. merchant marine fleet, its unionized crews and its customers.