BBC- All eyes have been on the burning of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, as international pressure – and sharp criticism – have been heaped upon its president. But fires do not stop at borders, and Bolivia’s rainforest is burning too.

The Amazon sprawls for millions of square miles across nine different countries – and Bolivia has seen fires rage across the forest near its borders with Brazil and Paraguay.

The size of the fires is estimated to have doubled since Thursday. About one million hectares – or more than 3,800 square miles- are affected.

Yet while Brazil’s President Bolsonaro has been trading rhetorical blows with world leaders over his actions to protect the rainforest, little attention has been given to the blaze in Bolivia and its causes.

Bolivian President Evo Morales is in the midst of a controversial re-election campaign, having gone to the courts to abolish term limits as he seeks a fourth time as the country’s leader.

Unlike his Brazilian counterpart, he has decided to accept international help in fighting the fires – securing a Boeing 747 “supertanker” from the US to drop water, and welcoming the offer of aid from the G7 summit at the weekend.

Tweeting messages of solidarity and unity, Mr Morales said nothing was more important than Mother Earth – “she can live without us, but we can’t live without her”, and has suspended his election campaign for a week.

But critics say this focus on environmentalism is a sudden U-turn, at odds with his record.

Under Mr Morales, polices have been changed to allow farmers to clear more land than before by controlled burns – quadrupling the allowance from five to 20 hectares. The decree was only issued last month.

Jhanisse Daza, an environmental activist who lives near the area, said she believes the fires may be deliberate policy.

“You have to understand that the use of controlled fires in August when we are going through a dry season is not only negligence,” she said. “I believe they knew what they were doing.”

“So there’s a policy by the Morales government – although it shows itself internationally as being incredibly environmental and supportive of environmental rights but their policy has been going the complete opposite direction.”

Similar accusations are levelled in Brazil, where most of the fires are believed to have been set deliberately by farmers and other small groups who believe they will not face consequences under Bolsonaro’s government.