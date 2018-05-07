Brantley engages with Canada’s minister in the margins of COFCOR

From SKNIS

Nassau, Bahamas – Exploiting the opportunity to dialogue with Canada to reiterate our national development agenda, the Hon. Mark Brantley, minister of foreign affairs and aviation, met with Minister of International Cooperation and La Francophonie the Hon. Marie-Claude Bibeau in the margins of the 21st COFCOR taking place in Nassau, Bahamas, May 7-8.

It was a frank, yet cordial engagement both ministers seemed to appreciate. Brantley again expressed concern about Canada’s “de-personalising” of the relationship that has long existed between their peoples, referring to recent policy initiatives that adversely impacts citizenry. Brantley also used the occasion to thank Canada for its financial contribution to efforts to combat climate change and commended Canada for facilitating the presence of CARICOM’s participation in the G7 later this year.

The foreign minister extended an invitation to Minister Bibeau to visit the federation in October this year in celebration of 35 years of independence and 35 years of relationship with Canada.