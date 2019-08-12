Canadian officials will be in the Federation during the week of the of Aug. 26 to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas to travel to Canada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“I am pleased that through our diligent efforts, St. Kitts and Nevis has made significant progress on the diplomatic front. Canada has agreed to send a team here to collect biometrics for all wishing to get visas to travel to Canada rather than requiring persons to travel to Barbados or Trinidad,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Mark Brantley, said. “I place on record my congratulations to High Commissioner Sherry Tross and her team for their work on this.”

Nationals and residents are reminded that nationals from countries in the Americas, including the Caribbean, must provide biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work or temporary residence permit or for permanent residence, the ministry said.

Since Canada introduced biometrics collection as part of its travel security framework, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its High Commission in Canada, has been working with the Government of Canada to devise ways to ease this process for nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis. The decision to carry out a biometrics collection program in the Federation is a result of those bilateral discussions.

Nationals who may be planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions, or other reasons are urged to complete their online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity. Those individuals include:

Nationals of biometric-required countries residing in the Federation, Nationals and residents who anticipate travel to Canada, Persons who have already applied either online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence.

All applicants are required to bring their Biometrics Instruction letter with them in order to have their biometrics taken. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will keep the public apprised of any additional information.