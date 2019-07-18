WASHINGTON DC, United States, CMC – The Organization of American States (OAS) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) of the state of Virginia to promote the establishment of collaborative relationships between schools in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The OAS said this follows the model of the “Global Classroom Project” that is already being implemented by Fairfax County.

“The ultimate goal of the collaboration is to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal #4: Quality education,” the OAS said.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said that, with this partnership, “We look forward to strengthening the intercultural bonds of friendship between our countries and actualizing our commitment to quality, inclusive and equitable education as a right for all.

“This is another example of the value-added of the OAS as a platform for multilateral cooperation and collaboration with member states as they drive their own socio-economic development,” he added.

The Chief Operating Officer of Fairfax County Public School Fairfax (FCPS) Marty Smith said that “the partnership will provide our students invaluable opportunities to collaborate with their peers where they will address real-world challenges, vital relationships and see themselves as global citizens.”

The OAS said the “Global Classroom Project” model connects schools around the world with Fairfax County schools, and allows students to collaborate on projects remotely.

“The expansion to Latin America and the Caribbean through the OAS will allow students to become aware of global problems and learn about the Sustainable Development Goals, including developing and practising 21st Century skills, access to technologies to communicate with teachers and students of the county of Fairfax, among other benefits,” the OAS said.

It said teachers, in the meantime, will benefit from the professional development opportunities “that help build global partnerships and authentic learning experiences for students.”