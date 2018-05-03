The Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated new President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Díaz Canel, on his assumption of office on April 19.

Secretary-General LaRocque said Mr. Canel’s concurrent responsibilities as President of the Cuban Council of State and Council of Ministers attest to the confidence placed in his leadership abilities.

He assured the new Cuban President of the “great value” CARICOM attaches to the “strong and meaningful relationship” it has forged with the Spanish speaking Caribbean country over the past 45 years.

“I take this opportunity to express the Community’s deep appreciation to your country for its unfaltering assistance, and to affirm that the Caribbean Community looks forward to working with your administration in strengthening our relations and continuing our regular engagements at the political and technical levels during your tenure in office.”

“The Community extends its best wishes to you and your administration as you lead your People to new thresholds of development and wellbeing,” the CARICOM Secretary-General said.