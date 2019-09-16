High Commissioner, His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac and Her Excellency Ms. Aleksandra Miovska, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the United Kingdom, signed a joint communique officially establishing diplomatic relations Thursday in a ceremony at the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission in London.

The joint communiqué, which formalises relations between the two countries, is another step in the Government’s efforts to increase its diplomatic engagement with governments and people across Europe and the Mediterranean region.

High Commissioner Isaac thanked Ambassador Miovska for accepting the hand of friendship and for working closely with the High Commission to bring the two countries closer together, as well as her keen interest in St. Kitts and Nevis, and commended her team’s eagerness to learn more about the Federation — especially in the areas of sports and culture.

Her Excellency Miovska also shared her country’s gratitude to St. Kitts and Nevis for embracing the opportunities for a new and deep friendship with her country.The Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia praised the establishment of diplomatic relations and committed herself to the enrichment of the relationship in London and beyond, noting the Republic of North Macedonia is equally committed to building stronger diplomatic linkages by deepening the people to people contacts between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Republic of North Macedonia is a country of the south-central Balkans, bordered to the north by Kosovo and Serbia, to the east by Bulgaria, to the south by Greece, and to the west by Albania. Its capital is Skopje.

High Commissioner Isaac, on behalf of Foreign Minister Brantley, extended an invitation for the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, the Honourable Nikola Dimitrov and Her Excellency Ms. Miovska to visit the Federation and perhaps enjoy a game of cricket, saying the CPL cricket events taking place this month would be perfect opportunity to learn more about the game of cricket and visit the twin island federation.