Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Thursday promised the World Bank that his hurricane battered country would use funds made available to it “wisely” as it rebuilds following the passage of Hurricane Maria last year that caused widespread damage and left nearly 30 people dead.

“We give you that assurance and as your rule requires, you will come to Dominica from time to time to have an audit done independent of ourselves and every single page of every single book shall be opened to you for scrutiny and we give you that public commitment,” Skerrit said as the government signed a US$65 million loan agreement with the Washington-based financial institution.

The projects will include Emergency Agricultural Livelihood and Housing Recovery.

Of that sum, US$25-million will go towards agriculture and US$40-million towards housing.

Under the housing programme, up to 1,700 families will receive subsidies for rebuilding houses.

An estimated 4,900 farmers and fishers will receive support under the agriculture program to help restore livelihood and to introduce and adopt climate resilient practices

Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Johnson Drivo said the government is committed to building Dominica back better and stronger after the storm.

He added that the ceremony shows that the island is rebuilding following the passage of the massive storm last year.

“It is a solid indication that we are well on our way of recovering and rebuilding our beloved country,” he said.