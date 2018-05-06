The European Union (EU) is providing EC $3 million to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to support the Ralph Gonsalves Government in implementing programmes under the country’s cooperation strategy with Europe.

“I am pleased that this grant can support the efficient implementation of existing and upcoming rural infrastructure projects aiming to improve the health, agriculture and transport services on the island,” said Daniela Tramacere, the EU’s Ambassador to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to an EU statement, some of the funds will also go towards helping the government efficiently design and implement programmes financed primarily under the European Development Fund, and will also provide policy design and implementation advice through technical assistance for focal sectors and line ministries.

“The package will contribute to the achievement of the national priorities mainly in the road infrastructure sector by improving decision making, helping to optimise resources and facilitating the development of a climate resilient road network.

“The upcoming programme complemented by this agreement will focus on a systematic approach to road maintenance, highly involving local communities and will contribute to the country’s efforts to build a climate and disaster-resilient infrastructure,” the statement added.

It said the common aim of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the EU through their long-lasting partnership is to reduce the vulnerability of the country to climate change and natural disasters in particular.

“It also seeks to improve the welfare of its citizens by supporting the health, agriculture and road infrastructure sectors, and thus advancing in the achievement of the relevant Sustainable Development Goals,” the statement noted.