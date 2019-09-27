SOUTH FLORIDA – Sovereign School of Nursing, a South Florida based private school offering Practical Nursing (LPN) and Associate of Nursing (RN) programs, recently announced it is awarding grants to prospective LPN students who meet their eligibility requirements.

As a private institution, Sovereign provides a pathway for students who have been denied admission into other nursing programs or have been placed on a waiting list in hopes of pursuing their nursing career. Sovereign offers flexible day, evening and weekend classes, and tuition payment assistance.

Lisia McLean, Campus Director, said, “At Sovereign School of Nursing we aim to produce competent graduates who will assist to make a difference as healthcare professionals. Through our LPN and RN programs, our goal is to deliver leading nursing students who can pass the NCLEX exam and upon entering the nursing field will become leaders who are able to think critically about how to serve their patients and facilities in excellence.”

Sovereign’s RN program runs for 24-months for students who have not completed their prerequisites and classes start Monday, September 23, 2019; and the LPN program runs for 14-months and classes start Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Students desiring to enter the Practical Nursing (LPN) program in October can find out if they are eligible for a grant by arranging an in-person interview with the schools Admissions Department. Their grant eligibility expires on September 27, 2019. In addition to grants being offered, Sovereign offers scholarships for eligible students enrolled in their Associate of Nursing (RN) program.

Era Williams, Director of Marketing, said, “Sovereign School of Nursing is unique in its approach as it is willing to be a true champion for assisting students who desire something different in a nursing program while acquiring a quality education that will set them up to enter the nursing field with confidence.”

For more information on Sovereign School of Nursing’s Practical Nursing (LPN) or Associate of Nursing (RN) program, call (305) 945-5677 or visit www.sovereignnursing.com .

Sovereign School of Nursing is licensed by the Commission of Independent Education and approved by the Florida Board of Nursing.