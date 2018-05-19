Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle. But the mystery remains where they will spend their honeymoon.

Early rumours suggested Nevis as a distinct possibility. But fear of a paparazzi invasion has meant keeping their love nest a top secret.

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George’s Chapel.

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

Following their marriage, the couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Among the guests were Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John.

Ms Markle had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

Her sculpted white dress was designed by Ms Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

The look was completed with a veil measuring 5m and embroidered with the flowers of each country in the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles walked Ms Markle down the aisle, after her father, Thomas, was unable to attend for health reasons.

In her vows, Ms Markle did not promise to “obey” her husband, while the prince broke with royal tradition by choosing to wear a wedding ring.

Prince Harry’s ring is a platinum band with a textured finish and Ms Markle’s has been made from a piece of Welsh gold.