From the Caribbean Court of Justice

BARBADOS – The hearing of the appeal of Eddy Ventose v The Barbados Chief Electoral Officer is set for 11 a.m. ADT on Sunday, May 13, in Courtroom 1. The Caribbean Court of Justice will be broadcast live at http://bit.ly/2GaJFlc.

The Right Hon. Sir Dennis Byron, president of the CCJ, and CCJ judges will hear this matter that has implications not only for the appellant, but also for Commonwealth citizens living in Barbados who want to be registered to vote in the upcoming elections May 24.

Professor Ventose, a St. Lucian national who has lived in Barbados for several years, is seeking to be included on the Barbados electoral register. He alleges that under the prevailing laws, he is qualified and entitled to be registered. After hearing arguments on the matter, the chief justice of Barbados, sitting as a trial judge, had issued the order compelling the chief electoral officer to allow Ventose to be registered to vote.

The Court of Appeal very recently ruled that Ventose was entitled to be registered to vote, but stopped short of compelling the chief electoral officer to do so, instead, ordering the CEO to determine Ventose’s claim within 24 hours.

Ventose is asking the CCJ to declare that his name should be on the final voters’ list ahead of its publication this week. The court’s decision on the matter will also affect other Commonwealth Caribbean citizens, residents in Barbados for the relevant qualifying period, who are also claiming a right to be registered as voters under the Barbados laws.

The application by Ventose for leave to appeal came to the CCJ on Friday afternoon and, in light of the acknowledged urgency of the matter, the court responded by scheduling the hearing for this Sunday.