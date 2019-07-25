Ian Queeley, former Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, was selected to represent the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in Rabat, Morocco as its first Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister announced Thursday.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended his congratulations to the Ambassador-designate and wished him well in this important assignment.

The Prime Minister said he was very pleased to see “a son of the soil with whom I have worked so closely over the last 4-plus years elevated to the high office of Ambassador, not only of St. Kitts and Nevis but of the Independent Member States of the OECS as our first Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.”

Ambassador-designate Queeley formally tendered his letter of retirement from the Police Services after nearly 35 years as a law enforcement officer and participated in an orientation seminar with his staff at the OECS Commission in St. Lucia earlier this month in preparation for assuming his responsibilities.

Prime Minister Harris proposed Mr. Queeley to the OECS Authority as a candidate for appointment after the OECS Authority had decided to extend formal collective diplomatic relations to the African continent with the opening of Embassies in Rabat and Addis Abba.