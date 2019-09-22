India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
New Delhi, Sep 21 (Prensa Latina) India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, declared the South Asian nation’s intention to pay more attention to the Latin American and Caribbean region over the next five years.

The Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in India, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, applauding that interest, said in this regard that there is a great margin for countries to grow together and expressed his hope that there will be the opening of new Indian embassies in Latin America and the Caribbean, including his nation.

Castellanos, who is the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in New Delhi, with 13 years of service in this country, greeted the upcoming meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 12 Caribbean Heads of State on the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25.

We hope Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Jaishankar will visit our region soon,’ the Dominican diplomat said.

Castellanos said that although Latin America and the Caribbean are far away, they want to do business with India. One example of this is that bilateral trade between the South Asian country and the Dominican Republic is close to a billion dollars.

Diplomatic ties between India and the Dominican Republic were established in 1999. Seven years later, the Latin American nation opened its mission in New Delhi, while there is still no Indian embassy in Santo Domingo. The Indian mission in Cuba is jointly accredited in the Dominican Republic.

