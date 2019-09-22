Regional/International News India Wants Stronger Ties with Latin America, Caribbean By snr-editor - September 22, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar New Delhi, Sep 21 (Prensa Latina) India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, declared the South Asian nation’s intention to pay more attention to the Latin American and Caribbean region over the next five years. The Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in India, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, applauding that interest, said in this regard that there is a great margin for countries to grow together and expressed his hope that there will be the opening of new Indian embassies in Latin America and the Caribbean, including his nation. Castellanos, who is the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in New Delhi, with 13 years of service in this country, greeted the upcoming meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 12 Caribbean Heads of State on the margins of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. We hope Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Jaishankar will visit our region soon,’ the Dominican diplomat said. Castellanos said that although Latin America and the Caribbean are far away, they want to do business with India. One example of this is that bilateral trade between the South Asian country and the Dominican Republic is close to a billion dollars. Diplomatic ties between India and the Dominican Republic were established in 1999. Seven years later, the Latin American nation opened its mission in New Delhi, while there is still no Indian embassy in Santo Domingo. The Indian mission in Cuba is jointly accredited in the Dominican Republic. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional/International News UK Committed to Commwealth Assistance Regional/International News Criminal Charges Proposed in Deadly Brazilian Dam Collapse Local News PM Hosts Series of Bilateral Meetings with Visiting Dignitaries Local News Foreign Dignitaries Join Nation in Celebrating 36 Years of Independence Local News Lagos Travel Market to Explore Caribbean Slave Trade Regional/International News Did Racial Profiling Cause American Airlines Flight Cancellation? - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019 Back to Top Subscription Privacy Policy Contact Us © Copyright 2019 - St Kitts & Nevis Observer Copyrighted Image. Copying not allowed. Edit with Live CSS