KINGSTON, Jamaica – She yelled rape but he claims it was extortion. Reggae artist Capleton was released on J$250,000 (US$1,995) bail after appearing in court on a rape charge this morning.

The 51-year-old Jamaican entertainer, whose real name is Clifton Bailey, was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant, as a condition of his bail release.

However, Capleton, who has to perform at several overseas shows from May 25 to June 27, will not have to surrender his travel documents.

He returns to court on June 14.

The entertainer was last week questioned by detectives at the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse about having sexual intercourse with a hairdresser without her consent on April 28.

It’s alleged that Capleton raped the complainant when she went to his hotel that day to groom his hair.

She reported the incident to police four days later, but Capleton subsequently claimed that the woman was trying to extort him. Police are investigating the extortion allegation.