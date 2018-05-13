CNS- Super Lotto has another big jackpot winner in Jamaica.The lucky person is now US$1,449,000 richer after the Super Lotto Draw #893 drawn on May 11. But his or her identity has yet to be made known.

The lucky ticket is a Manual Bet purchased in Montego Bay. Applicable withholding taxes will be deducted from the winnings.

Super Lotto is the first multi-jurisdictional Lotto in the region that offers a super millionaire jackpot.

This game is played in Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts & Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, St Maarten, the USVI and Paraguay.

Super Lotto has been in the Caribbean since August 2009 with 2,520 participating retailers selling Super Lotto across the region.