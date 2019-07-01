NEW YORK, USA — JetBlue has said it intends to grow in the Caribbean with new nonstop seasonal winter service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP). A three times weekly service is expected to launch in February 2020 with seats set to go on sale in the coming weeks.

JetBlue will be the only airline flying nonstop between New York-JFK and the French overseas archipelago.

“With its combination of French flair and Caribbean coolness, Guadeloupe will offer our customers an all-new and exciting destination to escape to this winter,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue. “We continue to build our New York focus city strategy and by adding another unique destination we reinforce our position in the Caribbean, where JetBlue continues to serve more nonstop destinations from JFK than any other carrier.”

JetBlue will be the only airline to operate flights between the northeastern US and Guadeloupe, one of the French overseas islands, which is often considered one of the Caribbean’s best-kept secrets. Situated just four and a half hours from New York by air, Guadeloupe is made up of two major islands; Basse -Terre and Grande Terre separated by the narrow la Rivière Salée, surrounded by a string of smaller inhabited and uninhabited islands.

The islands of Guadeloupe are treasure troves of activities and adventure for all ages and tastes. From cultural to culinary, sporting to wellness and shopping to architecture, the French-Caribbean archipelago has an experience for everyone.

Visitors can enjoy a hike through the rainforest, a relaxing day along a white sand beach, a trek through a coffee trail or sugar cane field and much more.

“These are exciting times for our destination,” said Ary Chalus, President of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board. “JetBlue is the perfect match for the Guadeloupe Islands and we could not be more thrilled about the new service. New York-JFK is our most successful gateway and it is a privilege to have been picked by an airline so close to New Yorkers’ hearts.”

JetBlue will operate Guadeloupe service using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (c); complimentary and unlimited name brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.