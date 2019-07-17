New York- (Prensa Latina) Mexican drug czar Joaquin ”el Chapo” Guzman, prosecuted in the U.S. from November 2018 to February this year, was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison plus 30 years.

The verdict of the man found guilty of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into U.S. territory for 25 years was issued by Judge Brian Cogan of New York, where the trial was conducted with more than 50 witnesses.

According to press reports, the courtroom in Brooklyn was full of people, including those who arrived in the early hours of the morning to hear the verdict initially scheduled for June 25.

This sentence, the sources said, closes Chapo’s criminal record, begun in 1980, when, according to the investigations, he joined the Guadalajara cartel led by Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo.

Guzman had escaped twice from maximum-security prisons in his country, the latter in July 2015, but six months later he was recaptured, and sent to the United States in 2017, pending prosecution.