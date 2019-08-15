Mexico has deepened its relations with St. Kitts and Nevis by offering special arrangements to nationals travelling to the Latin American country a communique from the Embassy of Mexico in Castries, Saint Lucia, announced.

Nationals from Saint Kitts and Nevis travelling to Mexico for tourism, business or in transit to another destination do not require a Mexican visa as long as they have a valid visa or permanent residency of the following countries: Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, United States of America, or countries comprising the Schengen area.

Those outside of those areas will require a visa to enter Mexico.

Additionally, visitors who travel on cruise ships that disembark at any Mexican port to visit the port and surrounding zones and return to the same ship to continue their voyage, do not require a visa. Collective permission is granted under the category of “visitor without permission to conduct remunerated activities” for a period of 21 calendar days.

While Mexican authorities do not require a minimum period of validity of passports, travellers must ensure that their travel document is valid at the time of entry and during their stay in Mexico.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Mexico established diplomatic relations some 29 years ago on July 31, 1990.