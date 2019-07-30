The government of Argentina held a workshop recently with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in association with the St. Kitts and Nevis Marine Resources Division.

The Triangular Cooperation Project explores the conversion of unutilized fish parts into safe and nutritious products for the consumption of livestock and fertilizer. The initiative provides jobs while helping to ensure the food security and reduce the food import bill.

“Fish silage could also contribute to climate change mitigation as fish waste currently largely ends up at the landfill, where it releases methane, a greenhouse gas 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide within the first two decades of its release and 34 times more potent over a 100 year period,” Dr. Renata Clarke, FAO Sub-regional Coordinator, said. “Currently 25% of the manmade global warming we are experiencing is caused by methane emission. Reduced waste will thus lead to a reduced amount of methane in the atmosphere.”

The innovative technique can be used as an alternative to corn and soya meal, two ingredients which are currently imported to make local livestock feed. Currently, nearly all ingredients from animal feed are imported, making it subject to global market fluctuations, according to the Embassy of Argentina.

“We brought in our expert from Buenos Aires to work closely with the local fishermen and farmers, and to share with them a self-sustainable technique of using fish waste as a resource,” Argentine Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, said. “This project is very important because it gives Nevis the opportunity to reduce the wastage, not only by finding ways to use more fish, but also by utilizing the by-products.”

The workshop, conducted by Argentine expert Gustavo Wicki of the South American National Aquaculture Center (CENADAC), was the first of its kind in the island.