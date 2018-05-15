CASTRIES, St Lucia– The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is today (May 15) observing the region’s first-ever Climate Change Day. It comes after Caribbean Community Secretary General Irwin La Rocque warned a future hurricanes that may plague the region.

This observance has its origins in the growing recognition of the impacts that climate change is having, and will continue to have, on OECS Member States, as well as in a partnership recently established between the OECS Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This partnership focuses on raising awareness of climate change issues, in general, and international climate change issues, in particular.

The OECS said its first Climate Change Day will place emphasis on the school populations in participating Member States as today’s youth will someday assume lead responsibility for addressing the challenges posed by climate change and, even now, can play an important role in educating their parents and peers.

Activities planned for the day include ministerial addresses, radio interviews, press releases, school visits and workshops.