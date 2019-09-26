Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris signed a giant inflatable football on behalf of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in solidarity with “Football for Peace,” a global diplomatic sports movement that uses football to bring children from different backgrounds, cultures and faiths together for the purpose of fostering unity and understanding through the game.

The prime minister signed the football at an event promoting the power of “Dialogue through Sports” to prevent and counter violent extremism held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Wednesday at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Heads of state and government, football legends and royalty have all shown support for “Football for Peace.”

Following his signing the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis was interviewed by 10-year-old, sixth grader Braydon Bent, who regularly appears on TV and radio in the United Kingdom and around the world as a presenter and is football’s youngest pundit and vlogger. He is also a peace envoy.

Prime Minister Harris said the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the Caribbean Community “are now emphasizing physical fitness as one way to improve our health and wellness, and so every activity that increases physical activity is being encouraged and promoted in St. Kitts and Nevis — some through football, some through walks, some through swimming; whatever the activity, we are encouraging our citizens and residents to develop a hobby, and we hope more of our young people — like you — will gravitate towards football.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis met with Sam Acho, who was one of the panelists discussing the power of “Dialogue through Sports.”

The 31-year-old defensive end from Dallas, Texas most recently played a short stint with the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle injury last October. Prior, he played four seasons for the Chicago Bears, appearing in 51 games with 25 starts.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is Lead Spokesman for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Human Resources, Health and HIV/AIDS.

Last month, Prime Minister Harris’s administration launched St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) Moves, a national program that encourages children, young adults, middle-aged adults and older adults to adopt healthier lifestyles and behaviours with the aim of achieving their highest levels of wellness and productivity.