GEORGETOWN, Guyana– Basil Williams, a34-year-old politician, was one of three men jointly charged with conspiracy to import and trafficking cannabis, after a compressed quantity of the illegal drug was found inside a barrel at the Maurice Bishop International Airport last Friday.

Williams, who contested the March 13th general elections in the St George’s North East constituency under the banner of The Progress Party (TPP); 26-year-old disc jockey Brian Charles; and 44-year-old bus driver, Branford Thomas, appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the drugs that were discovered inside a bag of cat food during a search of a barrel, which arrived in Grenada from the United States.

They were each granted EC$15,000 (US$5,550) bail with two sureties and ordered to surrender all travel documents.

In a separate drug bust at the Maurice Bishop International Airport on Saturday, a 70-year-old old Guyanese man was arrested and is begin questioned in connection with the discovery of cocaine.

He was nabbed by police after a search of his motorized wheel chair revealed the drugs hidden under the chair seat.

At the time of the discovery he was waiting to board an Air Canada flight to Toronto.