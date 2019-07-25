Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is currently in the Kingdom of Morocco, where he is leading a high-level delegation on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation was warmly welcomed to Morocco by Ambassador Mohamed Methqal, Director General of the Morocco International Cooperation Agency, according to the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Since his arrival in Morocco, Prime Minister Harris has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Nasser Bourita, in the capital city of Rabat, the press office said. Dr. Harris is also expected to meet and hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister of Morocco, His Excellency Saadeddine El Othmani. The delegation will seek to pursue a range of opportunities in the area of infrastructural development with the Kingdom of Morocco.

Prime Minister Harris is accompanied by the Minister of Public Infrastructure et al., the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt; St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS Commissioner, His Excellency Sydney Osborne, and His Excellency Ambassador Michael Powell, Special Envoy in the Office of the Prime Minister.

St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of Morocco has enjoyed friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2007.