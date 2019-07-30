The Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, concluded a visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Sunday.

The visit was deemed a success by the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. During the visit, Prime Minister Harris met and held discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Nasser Bourita, and Chief of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Saadeddine El Othmani.

Those meetings resulted in the establishment of a renewed Roadmap of Cooperation Programme between the two governments for 2019-2021, and sets out possible areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of public infrastructure, energy, agriculture, health, education, fisheries, diplomacy and government training, tourism, handicraft and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Harris, also held discussions with Morocco’s Health Minister, His Excellency Anas Doukali on the challenges associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and areas for technical cooperation.

The Prime Minister’s delegation included Minister of Public Infrastructure et al., the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt; Ambassador His Excellency Sydney Osborne, and His Excellency Ambassador Michael Powell, Special Envoy in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The delegation also had the opportunity to meet with top representatives of Morocco’s private sector to discuss investment options available in the Federation.