CNS- The Government of Antigua and Barbuda will report to the Organisation of American States (OAS) on Monday, May 14 on its measures to improve the rights of Rastafarian community. The event will be highlighted by the first Rasatafarian official to address the body.

Ambassador to the United States and the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders, will address the Permanent Council of the OAS on Monday morning to advise that the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has apologised to the Rastafarian community for decades of discrimination against them. He will also inform the Council of other measures that the Government has taken or intends to take to enhance the rights of Rastafarians who are a minority group in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ambassador Sanders’ report is in keeping with Inter-American Democratic Charter of the OAS which requires the elimination of all forms of discrimination and intolerance, as well as respect for cultural and religious diversity in the Americas.

“Implementation of the Charter requirement to eliminate discrimination and intolerance contributes to strengthening democracy and citizen participation in all the 34 active member states of the OAS, and the Antigua and Barbuda government is proud to show its deep commitment to the rights of all citizens”, Ambassador Sanders said.

Sir Ronald revealed that Prime Minister Gaston Browne readily agreed to his request to be joined on Monday by Ambassador Franklyn Francis, a leading member of the Rastafari community, to also address the OAS Permanent Council on the actions of the Antigua and Barbuda government.

“When Ambassador Francis – King Frank I – speaks at the OAS Council meeting, it will be a historic first for the Rastafarian community”, Ambassador Sanders said, adding: “To my knowledge no other Rastafarian has spoken to an international inter-governmental organisation before. We are making history