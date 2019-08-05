Singer Rhianna Attacks Trump Over Latest Gun Massacres

Rihanna has attacked President Donald Trump over his response to the two mass shootings that took place in the United States over the weekend.

The first attack took place on August 4 at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The shooter killed 20 people and injured 26, and reportedly wrote a white nationalist manifesto. Later, in Dayton, Ohio, nine people were murdered by a gunman who opened fire outside a bar.

Trump tweeted that the attacks in El Paso were “an act of cowardice”. Writing on Instagram in response, Rihanna screencapped Trump’s tweet and added a caption: “Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong!”

“Your country had two terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead,” she continued. “This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

“Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!” she continued. “Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatised, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!”

Trump has been criticized by political opponents for stoking racism and nationalism with his frequent comments on Twitter.

