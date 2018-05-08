

Sir Dennis Byron to be honoured at special sitting in Antigua

From the Caribbean Court of Justice

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the Right. Hon. Sir Dennis Byron, will be honoured with a special sitting of the CCJ to be held at the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda on May 16.

Sir Dennis stated “it is with much pride that I leave the CCJ after serving as president of the court for seven years. I am most pleased to be marking the end of this phase of my career with a special sitting in Antigua and Barbuda because of the very special place that the country has in my heart.” The CCJ president’s tenure will end July 3.

The sitting in Antigua is a ceremonial occasion to mark the end of Sir Dennis’ tenure at the CCJ. Several speakers, including representatives from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, the Conference of the Judiciary, and the region’s bar associations are slated to pay tribute to Sir Dennis. Various members of the local and regional legal fraternity have been invited to attend.

Sir Dennis was first appointed as a high court judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 1982 after a distinguished career in private practice. Subsequently, he served as chief justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. On Sept.1, 2011, he was sworn-in by the governor-general of St Kitts and Nevis as the second president of the CCJ.

Sir Dennis’s judicial career spans a total of 36 years, throughout which time he left an indelible mark on each of the three judiciaries over which he presided both as a judge of high distinction and as a judicial reformer.

The public is welcome to attend, space permitting, at the High Court in Antigua and Barbuda. The sitting will be broadcast live on the court’s website at http://bit.ly/ABSitting2018.