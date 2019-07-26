The Chief of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Saadeddine El Othmani, hosted Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for a dinner Thursday where the two leaders cemented their commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation between their two nations.

Prime Minister Harris and El Othmani discussed a wide range of issues, including public infrastructure, agriculture, health, water and electricity, education and human resource development through vocational training and training of civil servants, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

The two nations agreed on a renewed Roadmap of Cooperation Programme for 2019-2021, signed by the Minister responsible for Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd on behalf of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Nasser Bourita on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Minister Liburd’s ministry is currently overseeing the roll out of a comprehensive infrastructure development programme including the construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante, the resurfacing of the runways at the RLB International Airport, rehabilitation of the Old Road Bay Road, and the rehabilitation of island main road network.