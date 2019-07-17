L-R: Permanent Representative of Georgia, H.E. Mr. Kaha Imnadze and Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, H.E. Sam Terrence Condor, sign the visa waiver agreement.

New York —In a ceremony in New York Monday, His Excellency Sam Condor, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, and his Georgian counterpart, Mr. Kaha Imnadze, signed a visa waiver agreement to grant visa-free access between their two nations.

According to the agreement, holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports are permitted entry without a visa into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Georgia, for a period not exceeding ninety days in any 180-day period.

The agreement was part of a larger discussion by the representatives of areas for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The signing is the 153rd such agreement for St. Kitts and Nevis establishing visa-free entry relationships with other nations, and part of a greater effort to expand the country’s worldwide diplomatic footprint.

