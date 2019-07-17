New York —In a ceremony in New York Monday, His Excellency Sam Condor, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, and his Georgian counterpart, Mr. Kaha Imnadze, signed a visa waiver agreement to grant visa-free access between their two nations.

According to the agreement, holders of diplomatic, official and ordinary passports are permitted entry without a visa into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Georgia, for a period not exceeding ninety days in any 180-day period.

The agreement was part of a larger discussion by the representatives of areas for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The signing is the 153rd such agreement for St. Kitts and Nevis establishing visa-free entry relationships with other nations, and part of a greater effort to expand the country’s worldwide diplomatic footprint.