St. Kitts and Nevis is the first Member State in the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and second in CARICOM, to ratify the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), a fact that was highlighted on the Wednesday, Aug. 28 edition of ‘Working for You” by Acting Director of the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services, Gerald Connor.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child is an international treaty adopted by the United Nations on Nov. 20, 1989. Connor reminded the audience of St. Kitts and Nevis’ July 24, 1990 achievement with regards to the protection and well-being of children, celebrated with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF)-supported National Children’s Summit, “CRC 30 YEARS – CONVENTION ON THE RIGHTS OF THE CHILD,” held in St. Kitts July 23-24.

“UNICEF selected us based on that premise. So, we had the Children’s Summit to celebrate that achievement by the smallest Federation within the hemisphere to lead the way in regard to child rights and child protection, and I believe that we should always look to continue that trend,” said the acting director.

Over 400 children attended the Summit, with 100+ of those participants coming from Nevis. Delegates from Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, and Montserrat, also attended. Children were given the opportunity to meet and dialogue with government ministers and senior policy makers to examine progress and address challenges to the full attainment of children’s rights.

According to unicef.org.uk, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is the basis of all of UNICEF’s work, the most complete statement of children’s rights ever produced and is the most widely-ratified international human rights treaty in history.

The Convention has 54 articles that cover all aspects of a child’s life and sets out the civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights that all children everywhere are entitled to. It also explains how adults and governments must work together to make sure all children can enjoy all their rights.

Belize was the first Member State of CARICOM to ratify the Convention on May 2, 1990.