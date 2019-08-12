The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is working “feverishly” to add to the more than 150 countries that currently have visa waiver agreements with the Federation, Michael Penny, Senior Foreign Officer, said on the Aug. 7 edition of the “Working for You” programme.

“Visa waivers make it easier for passport holders of St. Kitts and Nevis to move around freely, and who doesn’t want to move freely,” Mr. Penny said.

The visa waiver agreements allow citizens of the respective countries to enjoy hassle-free travel to signatory territories. Visa waivers mean that passport holders do not need a visa to go to a country.

Some of the countries that have signed visa waiver agreements include Ghana, Indonesia, Republic of Belarus, Russian Federation, Republic of India, Georgia, and San Marino.

Visa waivers are tools in promoting tourism and facilitating business. The period that a passport holder with a visa can stay in another country varies according to the agreement.

The senior foreign service officer pointed out, however, that having a visa does not automatically grant entry into a country. That authority lies with the relevant immigration agency. In most cases, immigration officers at ports of entry play an enormous role in this regard.