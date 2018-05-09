KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent– St. Vincent and the Grenadines has become the latest Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to warn nationals about the low level of water at its reservoirs and the need to implement “strict water conservation measures”.

St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica have already said the prolonged drought period is affecting water supplies to consumers and the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) here said that the “critical levels’ at three of its intakes were due to the continuing lack of rainfall.

“The CWSA is therefore requesting all citizens to now observe strict water conservation measures, including restricting watering and washing of vehicles,” the CWSA said in a statement.

“Caretakers of schools and public buildings are expected to ensure that wastage is eliminated and the general public is also asked to continue to report all leaks promptly to the CWSA.”

The CSWA warned that should the situation worsen, rationing of water may have to be implemented to ensure an equitable distribution of water from these systems, promising nonetheless to keep the public informed of the situation.