Lima, Peru – Representatives of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Coordination Office (UNDCO) in Latin America and the Caribbean will hold a two-day meeting Sept. 17-18 in Lima discussing issues related to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UN Resident Coordinators, ILO Directors, representatives of other UN Agencies, as well as specialists and experts from various countries in the region, will analyse the challenges of decent work and economic growth in the context of the future of work.

The meeting agenda will include topics such as: advances and challenges in the promotion of employment; the development of sustainable enterprises; social protection; formalization and vocational training; as well the challenges of the future of work derived from technological impact, demographic changes, climate change or globalization.

It is the first time that such a meeting will be held in the region. The objective is to build the momentum for interagency collaboration by the UN in each country, particularly on issues of the Agenda 2030 that are related to the ILO’s mission of promoting decent work and social justice.

The meeting will be opened in the Peruvian capital by Giovanie Biha, Deputy Director of UNDCO, and by Moussa Oumarou, Deputy Director General of Field Operations and Partnerships of the ILO.

The UNDCO manages and supports the new UN Resident Coordinator system that aims to bring together the different UN agencies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operational activities at the country level.

The ILO is the only tripartite UN agency. Created in 1919, the ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men. Tripartite representatives from across the region are expected to attend the meeting in Lima.

The meeting is expected to conclude with a series of guidelines for collaboration on joint activities of the ILO and UNDCO in Latin America and the Caribbean. For information on the meeting, visit: https://www.ilo.org/americas/eventos-y-reuniones/WCMS_718230/lang–en/index.htm

Journalists who are interested in covering this meeting, interested in attending the inaugural session or who want to request interviews, please note that it is essential to contact the ILO media team at prensa@ilo.org, or +51 6150300.

