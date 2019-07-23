Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s tour through the Caribbean reflected Taiwan’s imperative to reinforce relationships with allies vulnerable to poaching by China, something that has happened many times in recent years.



Only 17 countries continue to recognize Taiwan instead of the People’s Republic of China, and the majority are in Latin America and the Caribbean. Tsai’s 10-day trip follows 2 years of bad news, as Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic have all broken decades-long diplomatic ties with Taipei in order to extend official ties to Beijing.