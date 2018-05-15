LONDON (CNS) As thousands of immigrants flood help lines Briitish Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged that information received by a taskforce set up to deal with the fallout from the Windrush scandal will not be passed on to immigration enforcement.

In a letter received yesterday by British Member of Parliament, David Lammy, May said the taskforce helpline has received more than 8,000 calls, of which more than 2,700 have been identified as Windrush cases.

More than 800 appointments have been scheduled and more than 200 people have had their cases processed.

They are in possession of the documents they need. However, concerns have been raised about the compensation scheme unveiled last week by Home Secretary, Sajid Javid.

Before the scheme is finalised, Javid called for affected Windrush citizens and their families to come forward with personal stories. Among those caught up in the Windrush scandal are people forced out of work, in some cases for years, and unable to claim welfare support, as well as individuals wrongfully detained and in some cases deported.

Lawyers have begun preparing group compensation claims on behalf of members of the Windrush generation.