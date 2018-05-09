CNS- The United States Coast Guard says an estimated one ton of marijuana had been seized during a 71-day deployment of the Cutter, Resolute in the Caribbean Sea.

It said that the drug had a street value of US$2.2 million and that seven suspected drug smugglers have been apprehended as part of Operation Riptide.

“By working hand-in-hand with DHS (Department of Homeland Security) partners and the nation of Jamaica, we were able to efficiently interdict the 2,600 pounds of marijuana,” said Commander Carmen DeGeorge, the Resolute’s commanding officer on Tuesday.

He said the seizure “represents the ongoing commitment of US and international partners to combat transnational criminal networks and promote stability across the Caribbean region.