Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Wednesday denounced that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration is seeking to “destroy” the negotiations being carried out by President Nicolas Maduro’s delegates and the Venezuelan right-wing opposition in Barbados.

“Due to the resounding failure of all forms of aggression against Venezuela, the Trump Administration intends to destroy the political dialogue process between the Government and the opposition, trying to impose its warfare agenda. They will not be able to do it. Peace will prevail!,” Arreaza tweeted.

This statement was made after a State Department spokesperson told EFE that the U.S. government considers that the Barbados Dialogue should prioritize the exit from power of President Maduro, which Washington considers as a precondition for the call for elections.

Venezuela’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada warned that the Trump administration continues to plan military aggression against the Bolivarian people.

“Trump prepares the use of force in Venezuela and therefore openly violates international law by imposing preconditions on dialogues between Venezuelans, destabilizing society until it becomes ungovernable is the technique it uses to expand its domination,” Moncada tweeted.

On July 8, delegates from the government and the Venezuelan opposition arrived in Barbados to continue with the peace dialogue which began in Norway on May 14, a process whose main purpose is achieving a peaceful solution to the political impasse in the South American country.

Meanwhile, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reaffirmed Tuesday his country’s support for negotiations that promote “absolutely sovereign agreements” between representatives of President Maduro and the Venezuelan political opposition.

“We support the Bolivarian government’s ongoing dialogue initiative, which is based on international law principles,” Rodriguez said, adding that should also be aligned with the “Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Peace Zone”, a multilateral agreement signed by the heads of state who participated in the 2014 Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

According to this proclamation, 33 countries committed themselves permanently to seek “the pacifist solution of controversies in order to banish forever the use and threat of the use of force in our region.”